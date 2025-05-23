Centre committed to development of railway infra in TG: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy expressed pride in announcing that only women employees will be serving at the newly renovated Begumpet Railway Station, which has been transformed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Speaking ahead of the virtual inauguration of the station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, he highlighted that this occasion coincides with the 300th birth anniversary of Rajmata Ahilyabai. He said that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the railway system across the country is rapidly developing. Currently, 1,300 railway stations have been undergoing development simultaneously in India, an unprecedented feat.

“In Telangana, 40 railway stations are also being developed concurrently. By 2026, these stations will be designed to reflect the local culture and heritage. The Secunderabad Railway Station is receiving an investment of Rs 720 crore for its development. Additionally, the Central Government has allocated Rs. 100 crore for the development of Nampally (Hyderabad) Railway Station, with a total allocation of Rs 350 crore.

“We anticipate reopening these two stations next year. In Telangana, Rs 5,337 crore is being invested in railway development, with ongoing works amounting to Rs 42,219 crore.”

Prime Minister Modi has also sanctioned the construction of Komuravelli Railway Station, with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performing the ground-breaking ceremony. This station will be dedicated to the devotees of Komuravelli Mallanna during this year’s Dussehra festival.

Kishan Reddy noted that there had been a delay of 6 to 7 years in the MMTS Phase-2 project due to the previous government’s negligence. Despite the lack of support from the state government, the construction of MMTS Phase-2 has commenced under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, with an investment of about Rs 1,000 crore.

Work for MMTS has also been sanctioned for Yadagirigutta, which will commence soon with Rs 400 crore allocated. The Central Government is introducing ‘Kavach’ technology across 617 km in Telangana as a pilot project to prevent railway accidents. “Up to now, 121 unmanned level crossings have been removed, and 203 new road under bridges, 43 railway over bridges (ROBs), and 45-foot over bridges have been constructed.”

Kishan Reddy, without naming the BRS executive president, and former Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, contended that the former minister criticises development projects on Twitter, and urged him to understand the facts.

Additionally, high-speed WiFi has been set up at 174 stations, along with 88 stalls. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for a railway manufacturing unit in Kazipet, with an investment of Rs 580 crore.