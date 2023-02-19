Centre conspiring to deprive people of electricity: Jagadish

Hyderabad: Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy expressed his anger against the Central ERC's decision that power generated from the foreign coal reserves could be sold at Rs 50 per unit.

He accused the BJP government at the Centre of conspiring to deprive the people of electricity while trying to make a profit for private companies like Adani Group. He said that the Centre in nexus with a few private organisations was trying to rob the common people in the name of electricity reforms by bringing 'Black Electricity Laws'.

He said the proposed laws would have a severe impact on the common people. He questioned why the Centre on importing foreign coal when the country had its own coal reserves aplenty. He said that the Central ERC's decision was beneficial for the Adani Group. He alleged that the aim of the Center was to create an artificial electricity crisis and benefit Adani.

Further, Jagadish Reddy accused the BJP government of betraying the country in the name of patriotism. The minister called upon the people to understand the friendship between BJP, Modi and Adani, and to give a fitting lesson to the conspiracies of the BJP.

He said that Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was reading the script written by someone else and that the Telangana government borrowed within the limits decided by the FRBM.