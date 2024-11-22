Centre developed CFSL with int’l standards: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, said that the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) is a key institution aiding in apprehending culprits of crimes across India, including murder, rape, theft, narcotics, cybercrime, and money laundering. He mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government has developed CFSL with international standards to investigate and solve crimes effectively.

On Thursday, accompanied by former MLA NVSS Prabhakar, Minister Bandi Sanjay visited the CFSL, National Forensic Science Laboratory (NFSL), and Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI) located in Ramanthapur, Hyderabad. The minister spent about two and a half hours at these institutions, inspecting every department and holding discussions with officials to understand the functioning of each division. Bandi Sanjay expressed pride that these prestigious institutions, serving the forensic needs of South India, are based in Hyderabad. Officials explained to the Union Minister that CFSL handles thousands of cases referred from various states and provides crucial standard documents for criminal investigations.

During his visit to CFSL, National Director S K Jain and Hyderabad in-charge Rajiv Giroti welcomed the Minister. Bandi Sanjay visited divisions such as Digital Forensics, Oxygen Forensics, DNA and Biology, Narcotics Chemistry, Physics, Psychology, and Documentation. He inquired about the methods adopted for solving complex cases, future plans, and proposals for central assistance. The Minister also participated in a tree-planting program within the CFSL premises.

Subsequently, he visited NFSL and CDTI, inspecting every division and attending a briefing by department officials. A power point presentation highlighted the institutions’ activities. The Minister learned that CDTI has provided specialised training to 39,167 police officers, public prosecutors, and lawyers while raising awareness about cybercrimes among students. He commended the efforts of the CDTI team for their contributions.