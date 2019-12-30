Centre for Digital Education established at Osmania University

OU Campus: Osmania University has a taken a firm first step into the world of digital education, initiating the setting up of a new state-of-the-art production centre on campus.

The Centre for Digital Education Technology (CDET), set up under RUSA 2.0, was inaugurated on Monday by Prof S Ramachandram, Managing Director, OU Idea Labs Foundation and former Vice Chancellor, Osmania University. The setting up of the Centre marks a major shift in the teaching-learning process given the rapidly evolving educational landscape, he observed

Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Collegiate Education, who was the chief guest, suggested creation of MOOCs (massive open online courses) first for non-core papers to develop expertise and streamline processes internally, to be later followed by UGC-mandated courses. The centre has been conceived to leverage technology for education and promote use of digital content among students.

Further it is envisaged to design and execute skill and knowledge based courses based on felt needs using digital technologies among other objectives. It will soon webcast and web-host video lectures on various subjects once the technology is in place, said Prof K Stevenson, Director, Centre for Digital Education.

Prof Ch Gopal Reddy, Registrar, OU, Prof T Krishna Rao, OSD to VC, Prof Sriram Venkatesh, Nodal Officer, RUSA.2.0 & Controller of Examinations, principals of campus colleges, directors of research institutions and senior faculty members were present.