Centre plotting to sabotage free power supply in State: Jagdish

Hyderabad: Taking serious exception to the Central finance corporations stopping loans to the Telangana power projects, Power Minister Jagdish Reddy on Thursday alleged that the Union government was planning to sabotage the free power supply in the State.

While addressing the media, Jagadish Reddy said the Transco had made all arrangements to supply power in conformity with the rising power needs of the farmers and people.

Stating that the State government was ready to ensure supply of 17,000 megawatt, he said the Centre was showing step-motherly treatment towards the Telangana government though it occupied seat in front row in per capita power consumption. It is atrocious that the BJP government at the Centre has been stopping sanction of loans to the State from Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification institutions.