Centre to import 6 lakh vials to treat black fungus says G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that six lakh vials of Amphotericin B injection will be imported and made available in the next two months. Besides, the Centre has decided to extend financial aid and provide raw materials for 11 companies in the country to ramp up production of the same drug within the country.

Addressing the media after visiting the Government ENT Hospital and NIMS here, the Union minister said the doctors at the ENT Hospital explained to him that the hospital used to report only one or two cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in six months to one year. This has made the injection not much in demand.

But the use of high doses of steroids and other such issues during the second wave of corona, there has been spurt in cases of black fungus. Considering the current demand, the Centre has decided to import three lakh vials of Amphotericin B injection during the current month and three lakhs more in the next month.

Currently, the Centre has provided 5,600 vials of Amphotericin B injection to Telangana, and the State government should ensure judicious use of the same, he said.

The minister interacted with the patients at the black fungus block at the ENT Hospital and took stock of the facilities being provided and needed further in the speedy recovery of patients. Later in the day, Kishan Reddy visited the Covid ICU ward at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

He reviewed the availability of beds and ventilators, including the ones provided under PM-CARES, oxygen and medicine supplies with the hospital administration.

The minister appealed to the people that the Centre and States have been putting all the efforts into the safety and health of the people. However, until the vaccination is done, he asked the people to take care of themselves strictly observing Covid norms.

Particularly, he asked the young not to show negligence as the number of cases among them is growing. He asked the State governments to take stern action against the hospitals fleecing exorbitant fees in the name of Covid.