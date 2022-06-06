Chada Venkat Reddy urges CM KCR to clear pending bills of village sarpanches immediately

Hyderabad: State CPI secretary Chada Venkat Reddy on Sunday demanded the State government to immediately clear the pending bills of village sarpanches, who had borrowed money and executed the civil works in the gram panchayats.

Stating that the sarpanches had borrowed money on interest and executed the civil works, he said it was deplorable and was highly condemnable that the State government failed to sanction the bills even after two or three years.

The CPI leader said as per amendment of Articles 73 and 74 of the Constitution, the State government should transfer funds and powers to the gram panchayats and relieve them from depending on the State and Central governments. He also asked the Panchayat Raj Minister as well as Chief Minister to take interest and help clear the pending bills of sarpanches immediately and also release a white paper on the pending bills of villages, otherwise, the sarpanches will be constrained to boycott the ongoing Palle Pragathi programme as warned earlier, for which the CPI will be solidly behind the sarpanches.