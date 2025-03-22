Live
- Cash found in Delhi HC Judge's home, transferred
- AAP vows to strengthen party, gear up for upcoming polls post major reshuffle
- On World Water Day, PM Modi reaffirms commitment to conserve nature's vital element
- Thunderstorm, gusty winds wreak havoc in Kagaznagar
- Students dazzle at annual sports meet
- Ayush building will be used for nursing classes
- Shaheed Diwas 2025: Date, History, and Significance
- World Water Day 2025: Theme, History, and Importance of Water Conservation
- Jio’s Best Plans to Watch IPL 2025 for Free on JioHotstar
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 22 March, 2025
Chaitanya varsity to hold convocation in Nov
Hyderabad: Chaitanya (Deemed to be University) (formerly Chaitanya Degree College Autonomous and Chaitanya P.G. College Autonomous) Himayat Nagar,...
Hyderabad: Chaitanya (Deemed to be University) (formerly Chaitanya Degree College Autonomous and Chaitanya P.G. College Autonomous) Himayat Nagar, Moinabad, Rangareddy District, will hold its 13th convocation on November 22 at 11.30 am.
After satisfying all the conditions as per the rules of the University Endowments Association, and as per the advice of this Association (File No. F . 9-3/2017-U3 (A) dated 29.11.2019) the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India has declared the colleges as Chaitanya (Deemed to be University) in 2019.
The university has signed MoUs with 45 institutions. As part of this, they have also signed an agreement with government universities in America for a student exchange programme. Apart from this, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Tata Consultancy Services to introduce a course for BSc and BCom students in the Academic Interface Programme.