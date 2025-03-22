Chaitanya varsity to hold convocation in Nov

Hyderabad: Chaitanya (Deemed to be University) (formerly Chaitanya Degree College Autonomous and Chaitanya P.G. College Autonomous) Himayat Nagar, Moinabad, Rangareddy District, will hold its 13th convocation on November 22 at 11.30 am.

After satisfying all the conditions as per the rules of the University Endowments Association, and as per the advice of this Association (File No. F . 9-3/2017-U3 (A) dated 29.11.2019) the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India has declared the colleges as Chaitanya (Deemed to be University) in 2019.

The university has signed MoUs with 45 institutions. As part of this, they have also signed an agreement with government universities in America for a student exchange programme. Apart from this, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Tata Consultancy Services to introduce a course for BSc and BCom students in the Academic Interface Programme.