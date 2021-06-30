Chancellor's Awards will be a reality soon says Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

HYDERABAD: With an objective to promote academic excellence, research and innovation in State universities, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has decided to present the Chancellor's Awards every year.

The Chancellor's Awards would be given in three categories-Best Teacher, Best Research, and Best University in Academic Social Responsibility.

The Raj Bhavan in coordination with the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) would coordinate the initiative by working out the modalities for the selection of the nominees for the State-level Chancellor's Awards.

"Research awards must be given to those whose research has got utility and benefited the society. Locally applicable research must be encouraged, especially during the Covid pandemic. Research should not be for the sake of awards.

It should have some relevance and applicability and utility value to the society," the Governor said while interacting with the newly appointed Vice-Chancellors at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

TSCHE Chairman Prof T Papi Reddy stated that the council would extend financial grants to the awardees and said that the council will effectively coordinate the Chancellor's Awards process with the Raj Bhavan and make it a reality soon.