‘Chand Raat’ sees frenetic shopping across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The night of the crescent or Chand Raat, is one of the most exciting evenings celebrated in Hyderabad, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan and heralding the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr. 'Chand Raat' and last-minute shopping was experienced with night-long markets in Old City and other parts of Hyderabad on the eve of Eid. Markets were seen overcrowded with enthusiastic shoppers and cheerful traders.



Muslims celebrate Eid as a gift from the Almighty followed by fasting in the holy month. The shopping trend on Chand Raat touches highest levels at night till the dawn Fajr prayers.

On Friday, after the crescent of moon, people throngedRamzan eateries stalls. Long traffic jams were witnessed in the cities as families as usual came to the forefront of the shopping spree.

Prominent roads and markets including Charminar, Abids, Nampally, Tolichowki, Mallepally always bustle with shoppers, while the women at all times are seen to be on a buying spree. The buyers do not leave any stone unturned to purchase dresses, jewelry, footwear, and other products.

Tariq Omer said as this ambience could be found only once a year which cannot be missed, he spent his Chand Raat with friends, driving to every nook and corner of the city throughout the night.

"From the north part of the city, I came to Old city to see the festive atmosphere, especially the Charminar and surroundings. The environment here during Ramzan is completely pleasant," said Shreya Shah, a resident of Trimulgherry.

Sania Khan said Chand Raat was the real Eid. "Shopping at the last-minute is a different experience. Visiting markets, purchasing everything for everyone and last day bargaining, everything is full of life, you don't find this energy on Eid day."

Talking about the markets, Afzal, a businessman at Old City said that business activities have been gradually restored for the Eid-ul-Fitr. The market was revived this year as families thronged the in for shopping for Eid.

He said that Eid shopping in Ramzan this year has been better than the last few years. Markets, malls and shopping centers were crowded till early morning and people were seen with their families buying their needs. "Eid is an occasion when rich or poor, everyone, irrespective of economic background, tries to buy new dresses, shoes for the family. Most people buy ready-made dresses and footwear," he added.

Lad Bazaar, the oldest bazaars in the city, is a shopping paradise for women. They can get anything and everything here. Women throng markets and purchase their matching bangle, artificial jewelry, mehndi and other accessories.

Moreover, women's salon also witnesses huge rush as women particularly adorn their hands, arms and feet with henna on Chand Raat. "This night is meant only for mehndi. For women, there is no Eid without mehndi," said MariyaKulsum, a teen.

The rush to hairdresser shops has also been observed. At the city's big hair salons and small hairdresser shops, people and children are seen waiting for their turn for haircuts in preparation for Eid.