Change in regime has not led to transformation in Karnataka: KCR

Nagpur: Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, stated that the recent change in leadership in Karnataka has not brought about any significant transformation, as the victory in the elections belonged to the political parties rather than the people.

The Chief Minister was addressing a meeting of the party leaders and workers in Nagpur after inaugurating the BRS party office. Chandrashekar Rao asked his party leaders to think whether there was any change in Karnataka after elections. He said that people should win the elections and when they will, all the elections will be successful.

The BRS chief said that Maharashtra was the number one State which had more rivers than any other State in the country. However, there are drinking water problems in every place. Even after 75 years, people are still made to purchase tankers. Rao said that BRS was a mission to change India. Entire India should be improved, and the changed Bharat was the solution to all the problems faced today. “Time has come, we need to be aware, until youth don’t wake up nothing will happen, the same thing will continue,” he said.

The BRS chief stressed on the need to change the water and power policies in the country. He recalled how reforms in these sectors helped farmers in Telangana and how the State surpassed Punjab in paddy production. If a small Telangana could do so many things, why not a big state like Maharashtra, he questioned. “Some political pundits said that Maharashtra will become bankrupt for them. I say yes it will be ‘diwala’ for the political leaders but Diwali for the farmers,” said Rao.

Rao said that the food grains should be exported to foreign countries through food processing industries. There will always be demand for the food grains from other countries. He recalled how the Karnataka Chief Minister had called him for purchasing 27 lakh tonnes of rice.

The BRS chief said the party now has 4 lakh members in Maharashtra and it would increase to 30 lakhs in future. He asked the party leaders to enroll youth apart from the old aged. “I have confidence, the foundation for change coming up in Maharashtra is strong. India is not a country of ‘buddhu’ it is a country of ‘Buddhijivi’,” said Rao adding the party would soon have offices in Aurangabad, Pune and Mumbai.