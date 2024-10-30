Channelising Indian youth’s energy for Viksit Bharat is PM Modi’s vision: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy distributed appointment letters to 180 candidates as part of Rozgar Mela on Tuesday.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address, the Union Minister, addressing the media on Tuesday said, "For the past ten years, we have been dedicated to providing job opportunities to young people. The youth of India represent immense energy and potential. With their intelligence, Indian youth are making a significant impact globally. We must harness this energy as we move into the future," he added. Reminding how Indians excel as CEOs of major companies, doctors, and leaders in the IT sector, he said, that currently, India has the largest youth population in the world. In the coming days, it is crucial to utilise this youth power extensively for the country's development and reconstruction, he added.

Kishan Reddy said that after 33 years, the Narendra Modi government has introduced a New Education Policy. This policy was developed after consulting with 3,00,000 people across the country and under the guidance of renowned space scientist Kasturi Rangan. It provides for learning advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the education system. Further, the country is exporting defence products to 75 countries and launched Vande Bharat trains with indigenous technology that can compete globally. Additionally, we are establishing defence and industrial corridors and prioritising women's roles in defence, making them active partners in the country’s development, he informed.