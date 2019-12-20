Charlapally: Rameswaram wins DAE basketball tourney

Charlapally: Rameswaram beat Ajanta (41-35) in the basketball tournament finals organised by Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), a unit of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, as part of the XXXV DAE Sports & Cultural Meet – 2019. A total of 8 teams from DAE units spread all over India participated in the tournament held from December 15 to 19.

Dr Dinesh Srivastava, Scientist - chairman & chief executive, NFC, Hyderabad, was the chief guest and B Harikrishna Prasad, former captain Indian Basketball Team was the guest of honour.

Senior officers of NFC Meena Ravindran, organising committee chairperson D Sreedhar, reception-transport & accommodation committee chairman, GN Ganesha, works committee chairman, Dr J Vijay Rao, tournament committee chairman, N Vijayaragavan, DCE (administration & accounts), Anil Bali, Sr. Commandant-CISF, NFC were present on the occasion.