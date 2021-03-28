Charminar : Mecca Masjid closed for Shab-e-Barat

Charminar : In view of the State government's new COVID guidelines, the Mecca Masjid was closed for Mussallies once again, as only staff was allowed.

For the second consecutive year, one the occasion of Shab-e-Barat (night of forgiveness) which was observed on the intervening night of March 28 and 29, the iconic mosque gave a deserted look.

As the city is witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases and in order to prevent spreading of virus, the Minority Welfare Department has issued an order to close the Mecca Masjid for mussallies and the door of Mecca Masjid is closed and a notice was fixed at the entrance of the mosque.

After the guidelines from the government, some of the prominent mosques have avoided large gatherings and appealed to the Muslims to say special prayers at home. And most of the mosques have avoided congregation special prayers.

During this night, Muslims say prayers in mosques and several public meetings would be organised, but even this year it has been observed that as previous year observing the lockdown, even now Muslims offered prayers of Shab-e-Barat in their houses. It has also been observed that the Islamic organisations have also avoided organising public meetings.

Shab-e-Barat is the night of forgiveness among Muslims which was held in the month of Shaban on the intervening night of 14 and 15 of lunar calendar.

It is regarded as a night when the fortunes of individuals for the coming year are decided and when almighty Allah may forgive sinners. In many regions, this is also a night when prayers are arranged for forgiveness from almighty for one's deceased ancestors.