Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan accused of assaulting neighbour

Hyderabad: Senior AIMIM leader and five-time MLA from Charminar, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, was accused of assaulting a man on Saturday night because the complainant did not greet him. The victim, Ghulam Ghouse Jeelani, stated that he was sitting near his house on Saturday night near Charminar bus stop. The MLA, who passed by, noticed Jeelani sitting on a 'chabutra'.

Khan parked his car a few metres ahead, came walking with his security guards and picked up an argument with Jeelani by stating that he did not say 'Salam' to him. Trying to defend himself, he told the MLA that he does not have any obligation to greet. Hearing this, Khan slapped him twice, alleged Jeelani.

The victim, while interacting with the media, said, "I have filed a police complaint regarding the issue wherein the MLA had physically assaulted me and have also submitted the CCTV grab as evidence. The CCTV footage is going viral in city, but the police are yet to register a case against the MLA."

Jeelani stated, "The MLA is my neighbour; we know him since our childhood. The main reason we believe for the MLA to be picking up an argument with me is because of a recent case. A few months ago, the audio of MLA's son went viral as he was heard abusing my younger brother. The audio went so viral that the MLA's son gained a bad reputation. Since then, we are in eye of a storm. I had then complained about the issue to the party chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi. He assured me of taking action, but nothing has happened. Now this scene was created by the MLA."

However, when our correspondent tried to contact the MLA seeking a clarification, there was no response. The Hussaini Alam police said they received a complaint from Jeelani and are verifying evidence. Once investigation is completed, necessary action would be taken, they said.