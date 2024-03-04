Chasm widens in Congress as RR DCC axes party councillor

Rangareddy: Amid reports of growing differences among the councillors of the Manikonda municipality the Ranga Reddy District Congress Committee has suspended one of its members on Friday for indulging in anti-party activities.

Challa Narasimha Reddy, the DCC president, issued a letter suspending party councillor Bitlu Padma Rao.

Manikonda municipal chairman Kasturi Narendra had recently faced a no-confidence motion moved by 10 council members. Apart from the BJP and BRS councillors, a Congress member Padma Rao is said to have supported the motion aimed at dislodging Kasturi from the chairman’s post.

This attracted the wrath of the DCC which initiated a disciplinary action against Rao by slapping a show-cause notice last month and finally suspended him.

When contacted, Challa affirmed the report saying the action against Rao was taken in interest of the party. “It is only after going carefully through the evidence such as documents signed by Padma Rao corroborating with the Opposition in support of no-confidence motion, the party found him guilty; hence suspended him for indulging in anti-party activities,” the DCC president clarified.

Almost 12 of the 20-member council had moved the no-confidence motion against Kasturi in January. Following a week-long political drama the RR collector convened the council meeting on February 22 allowing the Opposition to prove their claim.

Although the meeting was attended by 10 members, two of the remaining on whom the Opposition is counting, played truant at the last moment. Later, the authorities invalidated the move after finding the Opposition still short of a member to reach the exact number of 13 councillors.

Meanwhile, Rao said he was unaware of any action against him although he had received a show-cause notice last month. “The DCC has issued a show-cause-notice to me on February 9, seeking clarifications on some issues. Subsequently, I have reciprocated to the DCC with a detailed explanation on February 13 through WhatsApp and even mailed the same. However, I learnt about my suspension through the media on Friday.”

Accusing the chairman of witch-hunting and the members opposing his faulty style of functioning, Rao said, “Fake permissions, TDRs, flouting of building rules and mortgage violations are causing huge loss to the municipality which shot up during Narendar’s term as chairman.

Unauthorised buildings are mushrooming in Manikonda in violation of municipal rules while the chairman is blatantly encouraging buildings without mortgage and appropriate permissions.

Accusing Kasturi of working at the behest of BRS Rajendranagar legislator, he said, during the no-confidence motion the MLA tried to threaten some councillors planning to attend the NCM meeting against the chairman. Not only this, Rao said, “Kasturi has fielded an independent candidate against me during the 2014 gram panchayat elections when I am contesting for MPTC from Congress,” he explained.

“Despite all of this, I am an honest Congress activist and will continue working for the party as a foot soldier. I have full confidence in my district leadership and hope it will inquire into the matter thoroughly in my case,” Rao maintained.

Meanwhile, the latest development has widened the rift between the chairman and Rao that may take an ugly political turn in Manikonda where the Congress is leading the council.

Although the Narendar survived the no-confidence motion, political observers keenly watching the evolving situation in Manikonda are of the view that Rao’s suspension will only increase the chairman’s troubles as he is leading the party and the municipal council with a dwindling support.