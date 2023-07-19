Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari instructs District Collectors on safety amid heavy rains

Hyderabad: Telangana State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has instructed the district authorities to take necessary measures for the safety of the people in the districts which are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains in the next two days in the State.

The Chief Secretary held a teleconference with senior officials and Collectors of BhadradriKothagudem, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Mulugu, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Warangal, Hanmakonda districts.

She cautioned the officials about heavy to very heavy rainfall threat in view of the red and orange alert issued by the IMD. She said that there is likelihood of heavy rains over the next couple of days and asked them to focus on ensuring that there is no loss of human life, while minimising the damage to property, if at all any.

Santhi Kumari asked the officials to identify the low-lying areas and directed the collectors to closely monitor the situation and take all necessary precautionary measures so that they can be ready to respond to any emergency.

The collectors were told to set up a control room in the Collectorate and mandals.

The revenue, police, irrigation, panchayat raj, electricity, R&B departments should work in close coordination and take all preventive measures and see that no untoward incident takes place. In view of the threat of breaches to irrigation tanks, roads, causeways, the CS asked the irrigation officials to be on high alert and see that sand bags are kept ready if breaches to vulnerable tanks take place.

Secretary Disaster Management head Rahul Bojja informed that low lying areas, vulnerable causeways and bridges have already been identified. DG Fire Services Nagi Reddy said that the fire department has already put in place the necessary equipment in all its district offices. The department is also on high alert and ready to provide assistance to the districts in case of emergency.