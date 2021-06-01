Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar travels in metro from Khairatabad to Ameerpet

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar on Monday travelled in metro from Khairatabad station to Ameerpet to oversee the safety arrangements put in place at the metro stations.

During the travel Chief Secretary interacted with the passengers and enquired about the metro services and safety measures. The commuters appreciated the facilities and safety arrangements in the metro stations. They requested Chief Secretary to extend the timings so that they can reach their destinations comfortably after the closure of their offices and business establishments. He also complimented the metro rail officials for providing good service by maintaining safety protocols in the metro station during Covid times.

He also directed to extend the services by another hour. Accordingly, the last train in each direction will now leave the terminal station at 1pm instead of 11.45 am and reach the destination stations at 2pm from Tuesday. There is however no change in the starting time and the first train will start from the terminal stations at 7am.