Chilukanagar: TRS claims good response

Chilukanagar: Division TRS president Bannala Praveen held a door-to-door campaign for Peerjadiguda corporation for 16th ward candidate Bandi Ramya on Sunday. He explained to people the various welfare programmes introduced by the TRS government.

Bannala said that the response from the people gave them confidence about the win of TRS party in the coming elections. Kondal Reddy, VB Narsimha, Ravindar, Venkatesh, Raj Kumar, Mahendar, Sadanand, Sudhakar, Sarita, Usha and others were present.