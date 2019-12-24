Christmas celebration at TNGO office

Nampally: Grand Christmas celebrations were organised at the TNGO association office here on Monday, with Hyderabad district unit president Mujeeb in the chair.

Telangan Beverages Corporation chairman Deviprasad, TNGOs Central Association president Ravinder Reddy, representatives Rajender, Rachel joined the festivities.The leaders conveyed Christmas greetings to the members. Mujeeb urged people to understand the message of Christ and follow them.