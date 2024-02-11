Citizens irked after worm found in Cadbury chocolate

Hyderabad : In a shocking incident, dairy milk company advertising on TV saying let's have a sweet celebration left a bitter experience for a customer. A worm was found in the chocolate bought for the children. The concerned consumer took a video of the moving insect and posted it on social media. The video of this incident which took place in Hyderabad has now gone viral on social media. Netizens are reacting strongly to the appearance of this worm in the chocolate eaten by young children. They are posting comments demanding that the company be taken to court and food safety officials take strict action.

A man named Robin Jacques from Hyderabad bought a chocolate for his children while returning home on the metro on Friday. Aamir bought Cadbury Chocolate from a retail shop in Peta Metro Station. When Tira went home and opened the cover, she saw a worm on the chocolate. Robin was surprised to find that it was moving as well. He immediately took a video with his mobile phone and posted it on Twitter. They said that they are messing with the health of consumers by selling expired chocolate. Meanwhile, along with netizens, GHMC officials and Cadbury Dairy Milk Company also responded to this tweet. They tweeted that appropriate action will be taken.

