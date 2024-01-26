Citizens Specialty Hospital Successfully Performs Left Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty with Evolutis Implants

Citizens Specialty Hospital in Hyderabad has successfully performed a transformative Reverse shoulder arthroplasty procedure on a 62-year-old female patient suffering from persistent pain and swelling in the left shoulder. Dr Vasudeva Juvvadi, Orthopedic Surgeon, diagnosed the patient with left shoulder osteoarthritis, a condition becoming increasingly prevalent in India.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 9% of men and 18% of women suffer from osteoarthritis across the globe. Osteoarthritis, a degenerative joint disease affecting millions in India, has seen a concerning rise in cases due to various factors, including an aging population and lifestyle changes. It has also become one of the leading causes of disability among the elderly, impacting their quality of life significantly.

Dr Vasudeva Juvvadi, commenting on the diagnosis, stated, "Osteoarthritis is a debilitating condition that can severely affect mobility and daily activities. In this case, the patient's persistent pain was indicative of shoulder joint degeneration, necessitating a comprehensive approach to alleviate her suffering. We opted for Reverse Shoulder arthroplasty for its specific design and functionality, tailored to address the challenges posed by complex shoulder conditions. The procedure aims to alleviate pain, enhance mobility, and restore functionality to the affected shoulder, particularly in cases where conventional treatments may not offer optimal results."

Dr Y Hari Krishna, Orthopedic Surgeon commenting on the procedure, stated, “The left reverse shoulder arthroplasty procedure involves the surgical replacement of the damaged shoulder joint with an artificial implant. In a reverse shoulder replacement, the normal ball-and-socket structure is reversed. An artificial ball is attached to the shoulder blade. An artificial socket is attached to the top of the arm bone. The large deltoid muscle that covers the shoulder is typically able to move the arm.”

Dr Prabhakar P, RCOO, Citizens Specialty Hospital, emphasized, "Arthritis is one of the most common medical conditions in India. Arthritis is a health condition in which patients suffer from pain due to swelling and inflammation around joints. However, this one symptom is used to describe more than 100 different types of arthritis. One of the more common types is osteoarthritis. In India, Osteoarthritis is the second most common rheumatologic problem and it is the most frequent joint disease in the country with a prevalence of 22 per cent to 39 per cent.

Our hospital takes pride in its expertise in handling intricate orthopaedic procedures like Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty. Our multidisciplinary team of specialists ensures the highest standards of care, employing cutting-edge technology and precision to deliver optimal outcomes for patients."