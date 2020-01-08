CITU protest call gets huge response

LB Nagar: A huge number of people and members of Student unions, welfare unions, employees' unions, Joint Action committees (JACs) and others on Wednesday extended their support to the protest call given by Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU). They came onto the roads in various divisions and raised slogans against the State and Central governments' anti-labour policies and their failure to solve employees' issues. Protestors demanded increase in the basic pay of the employees to Rs 21,000 per month, immediate implementation of 11th PRC, punishment of people behind ESI scam, cancellation of contract and outsourcing based recruitment, registration of every employee as government employee, PF and ESI for every government employee and issuance of ID cards.



Pedda Amberpet: CITU leaders and activists conducted a rally on Hayatnagar-Vijayawada Highway. SFI leaders were arrested for participating in the protest. CITU Rangareddy district president D Jagadeesh, CITU Pedda Amberpet municipal convenor A Mahesh, Nirmalamma, Ramadevi, Bharati, Rangamma, Swaroopa, Pochamma, Maisayya, Jangayya, Sudarshan, Ramesh, Lakshmamma, Manjula and others participated in the protest.

Turkayamjal: CITU, AITUC, CPM, CPI leaders and activists held a rally from Ambedkar Junction to Nagarjuna Sagar Highway in the division. CITU state committee members D Kishan, AITUC district general secretary O Yadayya, P Srinu, T Narsimha, B Sankarayya, I Bhaskar, K Saradha, Bharat Nayak, Anuradha, Raju, Satyanarayana, Naveen, Nagamma and others were present.

Abdullapurmet: CITU leaders conducted a rally in Abdullapurmet divison from Siva Gardens to Vijayawada national highway. A verbal war between the protestors and division police took place as the activists were not allowed on the highway. CITU district leader E Narsimha, Ramadevi, Manga, Pushpa, Lakshmamma, Sanjay, Siva, Nagamma, Ashok, Narsimha and others were present.

ECIL: SFI Medchal district committee held a protest at ECIL Ambedkar statue. They burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. Medchal district secretary Rathode Santhosh, Byagari Venkatesh, Sai, Srinu, Ravi, Krishnamurthy, Srinivas and others were present.

Uppal: CITU, AITUC leaders took out a bike rally in the division. Employee union members also participated in the protest. Uppal zone CITU secretary J Venkanna Swamy, Venkateswarulu, MAdhu, Upendar, Srikanth, Vinod, MAllesh, Ramulu and others were present.