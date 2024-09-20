City Muslims take out grand Milad-un-Nabi procession

Hyderabad: Amid tight security, thousands of Muslims on foot, bikes and cars took out a grand Milad-un-Nabi Peace procession marking the 1,500th birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed. The peace procession was postponed in a gesture aimed at fostering Hyderabad’s Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb. The annual procession symbolises unity, devotion, and peace.

Originally, the peace procession was scheduled on Monday which overlapped with Ganesh festival. With mutual respect and unity between Muslims and non-Muslims, the day was celebrated on Thursday. To mark the 1,500th birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed, the Markaz-e-Milad Juloos Committee, also known as the Central Milad Procession Committee said that the year-long events were planned which include seminars, naatiya mehfils, and literary competitions.

A festive mood has been observed among the Muslims celebrating the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed, with religious zeal to manifest reverence, respect and commitment to the teachings of the last Prophet who was sent as a blessing for the entire universe and humanity.

On September 16, Muslims celebrated Eid with special prayers indoors, and on Thursday, various Eid Milad processions and rallies were taken out from various parts of the city and other parts of Hyderabad. A large number of people from all spheres of life joined the procession to celebrate the day with full religious enthusiasm. The celebrations started on Saturday night and on Sunday, several Islamic organisations held peaceful rallies.

Streets, roads, markets and buildings have been beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colors and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Milad-un-Nabi.

Especially, the Old City had turned green, resounding with the Islamic Naats and Qawwalis in the name of Prophet Mohammed.

Several thousands of Muslims especially youngsters, participated in the Milad rally taken out in the Old City by the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee. It started from Dargah Quadri Chaman in Falaknuma to Mecca Masjid near Charminar via Aliabad – Shalibanda – Moghalpura. Scores of people took small processions from Chandrayangutta - Kalapather – Jahanuma – Misrigunj – Vattepally - Bahadurpura - Talabkatta and various other areas and joined the main procession at Charminar.

After prayers at Mecca Masjid, it passed through Gulzar Houz – Pathergatti - Nayapul, Salar Jung Museum – Darulshifa and ended at Moghalpura. Hyderabad commissioner CV Anand oversaw the procession at Charminar and met the Milad Committee. Anand praised the city’s Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb and appealed to all citizens, especially the youth, to exercise the utmost restraint in their celebrations.

Eminent religious scholars and other leading Islamic scholars and ulema besides eminent icons from all sections of life led the Milad procession which passed through its traditional routes with great jubilation and emotions of pleasure. On this occasion, people distributed sweets, snacks, juices and water among others, besides distribution of food. Additionally, mosques and religious organisations held lectures and programmes highlighting the significance of Prophet Mohammed’s life, emphasising messages of compassion, kindness, and brotherhood.

Among Muslims, the Milad celebrations were observed for the entire month of Rabi-al-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar, and they took a grand procession on the 12th day of the month. Fostering communal harmony, the Muslim community in the city took out the procession after three days. This is the second consecutive year that Muslims postponed the Milad Peace Procession.