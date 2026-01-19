City police bust counterfeit currency racket

Hyderabad: The city police busted a counterfeit currency racket and arrested three persons for allegedly exchanging fake Indian currency notes. The arrests were made at Avalon Apartments in Nanal Nagar following credible information about the illegal movement of counterfeit currency.

The arrested accused were identified as Babulal Jatkukna (23) and Dharmveer (22), both natives of Rajasthan, and Aweys Hersi Salad (30), a Kenyan national. Gudimalkapur police seized counterfeit currency --eight-and-a-half packets containing 10 bundles of fake Rs 500 denomination notes --along with four mobile phones from their possession.

Police said several other accused involved in the racket are currently absconding.

According to officials, Gudimalkapur police received specific intelligence about a counterfeit currency deal taking place at the apartment complex. A police team, along with mediators, immediately rushed to the spot. On arrival, the officers noticed the three suspects quarrelling among themselves over the fake currency transaction.

The police apprehended all three accused at the scene and brought them to Gudimalkapur Police Station for further enquiry.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that Babulal and Dharmveer had travelled from Rajasthan to Hyderabad to deliver the counterfeit currency to Aweys, who was acting as the receiver.

Based on the confessional statements, police registered a case under Sections 178, 179, 180, and 318(4) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway to trace the source, network, and distribution chain of the counterfeit currency.