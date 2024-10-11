City Police Commissioner performs Ayudha puja

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand performed Ayudha Puja and Vahana Puja on the occasion of Dussehra at Hyderabad City Police CAR Headquarters on Thursday.

Later, the newly constructed police subsidiary canteen was opened at the CAR Headquarters, and membership cards were handed over to all the officers on this occasion. The Commissioner said that he was very happy to participate in the Ayudu Puja programme held as part of celebrating the Navratri festival with devotion. Rakshitha Krishnamurthy, DCP CAR Headquarters, Rahul Hedge, DCP Traffic, Sneha Mehra, DCP South Zone, N Shweta, DCP CCS DD Hyderabad, Patil Kantilal Subhash, DCP South East Zone, N. Bhaskar Additional DCP (Admin), B. Kishtaiah Additional DCP (Deploy), and other police officers were present.