Live
- First government IVF Centre of the State to be set up in Hubballi
- Australian delegation visits GITAM
- Mentally challenged woman killed & raped
- After a long wait, Amberpet flyover to be thrown open to citizens soon
- CM’s family appears before Lokayukta inquiry in MUDA land allotment case
- Take Dasara pledge to stick to traffic rules: Min to citizens
- City Police Commissioner performs Ayudha puja
- YSRCP stages protest against new sand policy
- Nellore: Tributes paid to Ratan Tata
- Ban on sand mining enforced near Uliya island
Just In
City Police Commissioner performs Ayudha puja
Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand performed Ayudha Puja and Vahana Puja on the occasion of Dussehra at Hyderabad City Police CAR Headquarters on Thursday.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand performed Ayudha Puja and Vahana Puja on the occasion of Dussehra at Hyderabad City Police CAR Headquarters on Thursday.
Later, the newly constructed police subsidiary canteen was opened at the CAR Headquarters, and membership cards were handed over to all the officers on this occasion. The Commissioner said that he was very happy to participate in the Ayudu Puja programme held as part of celebrating the Navratri festival with devotion. Rakshitha Krishnamurthy, DCP CAR Headquarters, Rahul Hedge, DCP Traffic, Sneha Mehra, DCP South Zone, N Shweta, DCP CCS DD Hyderabad, Patil Kantilal Subhash, DCP South East Zone, N. Bhaskar Additional DCP (Admin), B. Kishtaiah Additional DCP (Deploy), and other police officers were present.