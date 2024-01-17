Civil aviation event Wings India 2024 to be held in Hyderabad from Jan 18

Hyderabad: Wings India 2024, touted to be Asia's largest event on civil aviation, will be held here for four days from January 18, an official release said on Wednesday.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will inaugurate the event, which is organised around commercial, general and business aviation, at the airport in Begumpet here. In pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to fulfil the common man's aspirations of flying, and the grand success of the previous edition of the event, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) are organising 'Wings India 2024', according to the release.

The itinerary of Wings India 2024 includes the inaugural ceremony, global ministerial conference, global CEOs' forum, B2B (Business to Business) / B2G (Business to Government) meetings, awards ceremony, cultural evening and business networking dinner. The event also includes exhibitions, demonstration flights, static display, media conferences, one-to-one business meetings and others. The release said 1,500 delegates from 106 countries and 5,000 business visitors are expected to participate in the show. 500 B2G/B2B meetings are likely to take place.

The delegates/visitors include aerospace engineers, airlines, airport agencies, airport operators, civil aviation authorities, policy makers and government officials. The Global Ministerial Conference and Global CEOs' Forum are key highlights, fostering discussions on the industry's future. The event is not only a showcase of the aviation industry's latest developments but also a catalyst for shaping its trajectory in the years to come, it said. The other key highlights include an airshow by the world renowned Sarang team of IAF, unveiling of Air India's A350 (the first aircraft of its kind in India) and display of Boeing 777 X (also first time in India), it added.