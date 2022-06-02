CJI Venkata Ramana, CM KCR to launch 32 judicial courts today

Hyderabad : Chief Justice of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will launch 32 judicial districts, co-terminus with revenue districts on Thursday at 5 pm on the premises of the Telangana High Court.

Minister for Law A Indrakaran Reddy, Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and judges of the High Court will attend the launching ceremony.

CJ to unfurl national flag

On the occasion of the Telangana State Formation Day, CJ Satish Chandra Sharma will unfurl the national flag in the HC in at 9.30 am on Thursday.

Registrar-General K Sujana called upon all advocates and members of the Bar Association to attend the function.