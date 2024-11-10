Live
Clear your stand on caste census, Ponam asks BJP
- Questions whether the party is in favour of the survey or against it
- Says it does not befit OBC Morcha president K Laxman to counter the State government’s initiatives for welfare of BCs
Hyderabad: Lashing out at the BJP MP and OBC Morcha president K Laxman, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar demanded that BJP should clear its stand about the caste census. He questioned weather the BJP is in favour of the survey or against it.
Addressing the media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, the Minister said that being an OBC leader, it does not befit him to counter the State government’s initiatives for the welfare of the Backward Classes. He held that if leaders like Laxman oppose this initiative they would end up being traitors of the BCs. Alleging that the BJP leader was speaking in a way that would damage the prospects of BCs, Ponnam held that the OBC Morcha president has lost credibility and standing amongst the Backward Classes.
He said that Laxman is completely speaking the language of the BJP which aims to win by creating rift between different communities and speaking against the welfare of downtrodden castes including SC, ST, BC and minorities. Recalling how the BJP and their ideologue took out the Kamandal campaign to undermine the Mandal Commission and pushed the country into anarchy.
“To divert the people’s attention from the Mandal Commission’s efforts, they took out Kamandal yatra. Elections for BJP always remained on the communal plank,” he alleged.