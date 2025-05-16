Close shave for 8 as major fire breaks out in building

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out on Thursday in a three-storeyed building in Afzalgunj causing panic among residents and shopkeepers as thick smoke quickly spread. Eight residents, including an infant, had a miraculous escape.

The fire on the first floor of the building soon spread to the upper floors. On information, fire tenders including Bronto skylift rushed to the spot. Families were rescued by the fire personnel using lift and ladders. The firefighters used ladders, cranes and state-of-art to access upper floors and douse the blaze through windows.

According to fire officials, two families were trapped in the building and came out to the balcony as flames spread rapidly. Firefighters managed to rescue the eight residents, including an infant and an elderly woman, from the third floor. All rescued persons sustained minor injuries.

Authorities stated that the fire spread because plastic disposables were stored on the first two floors. As flames engulfed thick smoke filled the stairs, making it impossible for occupants to escape without assistance.

Four fire tenders doused the blaze with assistance of the police. The entire property was gutted. Officials suspect fire might have started due to a short circuit in a flat on the first floor.

The Afzalgunj police and Fire Services department launched an investigation to ascertain cause of the fire. The building will be inspected for structural safety before residents are allowed to return.