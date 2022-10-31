CLP leader lashes out at TRS, BJP

Hyderabad: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday came down heavily on TRS and BJP and alleged that the two parties were spending illegally earned money to win in the upcoming by-elections in Munugodu scheduled on November 3.

He also alleged that the two political parties were not only distributing money but also offering liquor to the people of the constituency and said that while BJP led government at the Centre was buying opposition party MLAs in different states of the country in its attempt to mock democracy, the ruling TRS party had bought 36 opposition party MLAs so far in its rule. He alleged that the two ruling parties were exploiting the weaknesses of poor and middle class families by luring them with its legal money.

He said that while the rule of the TRS party would only help contractors, the rule of the BJP at the centre would help industrialists like Adani and Ambani. He made it clear that the Congress party's rule would help the poorest of the poor of the society.

Stating that B R Ambedkar provided right to vote to for all the citizens of the country, Mallu Bhatti alleged that the TRS and the BJP were trying to buy the same voting power of the people. MLC Jeevan Reddy referred to the pleas of the two parties to high court to stop the issuance of its orders in the sensational cash for MLA scam till the completion of by-elections in Munugodu assembly constituency and mocked the pleas of the two parties.

He ridiculed both the parties that they did not have any faith in the police and judicial systems of the country and demanded the BJP leadership to ask Union home minister Amit Shah to write a letter to the Supreme Court of India and seek an inquiry by a sitting judge of the apex court of the country in the sensational cash for vote scam.

MLA Sridhar Babu took strong exception to the warnings of the State ministers that the people of Munugodu would not get their welfare benefits if they did not vote for the ruling TRS party. He demanded the election commission of India to focus on the comments of the State ministers and disqualify them from their posts.