CM candidate for Telangana comes to a climax

Hyderabad : The top leaders of Congress party met at AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge's residence to discuss the selection of Telangana chief ministerial candidate and other issues. Along with Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, DK Shivakumar, Manik Rao Thakre and others participated in this meeting. A discussion was held in this meeting on the views of MLAs in the CLP meeting. Later, Rahul Gandhi left Kharge's residence. The campaign is going on as if the name of Revanth Reddy is almost finalized as Chief Minister.

On the other hand, MLAs along with Revanth Reddy have been staying at Hotel Ella in Gachibowli for 48 hours. Discussions are being held with the party leaders from the hotel. Discussions are being held on the programs to be undertaken after the formation of the government. As the name of Revanth Reddy is almost finalized, many MLAs in the hotel are congratulating him.

Also, many officers are congratulating the TPCC chief. Police have increased security at the hotel room where Revanth Reddy was staying.