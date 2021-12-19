CM KCR chants development mantra to Collectors

Focus on key Points

♦ Identify 100 beneficiaries under Dalit Bandhu in every Assembly constituency

♦ Declare containment zones in colonies where Omicron cases are reported

♦ Address grievances of employees over allotment under new zonal system

Hyderabad: Formulation of new business ideas to promote Dalits as entrepreneurs under the Dalit Bandhu scheme, special measures to contain the spread of new corona variant Omicron, fast-tracking allotment of employees to the districts under the new zonal system and new crop action plan from next kharif season were among the decisions taken in the Collectors' conference held by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister held a day-long review on welfare and development issues with all the collectors. KCR instructed the health officials to increase surveillance at the airport and conduct corona tests on all international passengers regularly as the number of Omicron cases had reached 20 so far in the State. He told the officials to declare containment zones in the colonies where the new variant cases are reported. The issue of public gatherings in the festival season at the malls and other commercial establishments was also analysed and the measures to enforce Covid safety norms at public places were discussed.

The CM asked the officials to identify 100 beneficiaries under Dalit Bandhu in every Assembly constituency.

The collectors were instructed to come out with innovative business concepts which can make the Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries as the future entrepreneurs. KCR said that the investment in the Dalit Bandhu would also help to increase productivity and also help the state economy to grow.

In the wake of increasing complaints from the government employees on their allotment of places under the new zonal system, the Chief Minister instructed officials to address the grievances of the employees and complete the entire process in four or five days and submit a comprehensive report to him.

Reiterating that no paddy purchase centres would be opened during the rabi season, the Chief Minister said that new crops should be introduced in the place of paddy from the next farming season ensuring that the farmers earn profits.