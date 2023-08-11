CM KCR expresses happiness over EAC giving green signal for PRLI project

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday expressed happiness over EAC giving green signal for granting environmental clearances to the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift scheme. At the time when the first phase of the project has reached its final stage, he expressed happiness that environmental clearances have also been granted.



He expressed happiness that with the arrival of environmental clearances, the second phase of works to provide irrigation water to 12.30 lakh acres in the joint Mahabubnagar district as well as Rangareddy district has been given a chance to move forward.

The CM said that after facing many cases and overcoming many obstacles, we got permissions after fighting and this is another wonderful and historic success of Telangana. Apart from the construction of projects, the Telangana government has once again proved that it is incomparable in obtaining permissions, he said.

The CM explained that this is another pillar of Telangana government's resolve. The CM congratulated the engineering officials of the irrigation department for their efforts in achieving environmental approvals for Palamuru that the day is near when Krishnamma will bring water and wash the feet of the children of Palamuru.