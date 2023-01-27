CM KCR has no moral right to stay in India, charges Bandi Sanjay Kumar 

Hyderabad: The Telangana State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday said that BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had no moral right to live in this country, as he failed to uphold democracy and insulted the Constitution, judiciary and the national flag,

Addressing the party functionaries at the BJP State headquarters after unfurling the tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations, Sanjay said the chief minister had humiliated Dr B R Ambedkar by not arranging the Republic Day celebrations at Secunderabad parade grounds, despite the directions from the State High Court.

Accusing KCR of repeatedly insulting a woman Governor, the BJP leader wondered whether it was the respect the BRS leadership had towards women.

"KCR has been inviting the Chief Ministers of other States to prop up his BRS, but does he have the guts to ask them not to invite the Governors of their respective states to the Republic Day celebrations?" he asked.

He asked the people to decide whether they want a Constitution drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar which makes the nation hold its head high or the Kalvakuntla constitution which makes everybody bow their heads. Sanjay said the BJP would strive for a democratic Telangana with the spirit of Dr B R Ambedkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several senior leaders of the BJP attended the R-Day celebrations at the BJP state party office.