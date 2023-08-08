CM KCR is feeling insecure: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Former MP and TPCC Publicity Committee Co-chairman Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday said that CM KCR appeared insecure while delivering his speech in the State assembly on Sunday. He alleged that the CM was now talking about the merger of TSRTC and farm loan waiver as he was scared of losing in the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana.

Speaking to media persons, he mocked that KCR was reminded of the promises made by him after ruling the state for nine years. Reddy said that the people of Telangana were ready to teach a lesson to KCR in the upcoming assembly elections. Reminding that undivided AP CM YSR sanctioned double bedroom houses to all those, who asked, he alleged that CM KCR was not sanctioning the houses even after making the home seekers do the rounds of the government officer for scores of times.

He said that the congress party led government would come into the state after the next three months. He reiterated that the Congress party would implement Rs2 lakh crop loan waiver scheme after coming into power.