CM KCR tells MLAs to identify ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ beneficiaries

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday asked the party MLAs to identify the beneficiaries under the government's new scheme of 'Gruha Lakshmi' and hand over it to their list to the district collectors.

The CM made the comment during a joint meeting of BRS Parliamentary party, legislature, State and extended committee, at Telangana Bhavan. He said 3,000 beneficiaries would be selected in each constituency. The beneficiaries can take up constructions on all types of lands, including those given by the government, assigned and patta. Since the beneficiaries would be women, the lands, which are in the name of husbands would be changed to wives free of cost, KCR said.

The CM asked MLAs to utilise the extension of last date for regularisation of houses under GOs 58 and 59 for the benefit of the poor. The BRS chief wanted the party leaders to strengthen the BRSV unit. He listed the achievements of the government, like increased per capita income, 24-hour uninterrupted power supply, drinking water for all households and being number one in many aspects.

Rao recalled how Telangana was the destination for investments from big companies across the world. Once Silicon Valley, Bengaluru is falling behind Hyderabad in the IT sector, he said. The Foxconn chairman Young Liu stating that there is a lot to learn from Telangana was a proud moment for people, the CM said.