CM KCR to resume district tours from Dec 19

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister has called for a high-level meeting with top officials and District Collectors on Saturday at Pragati Bhavan. A few key decisions are likely to be taken to enforce Dalit Bandhu effectively and review the status of other important welfare and development schemes in the day-long meeting.

To galvanise the district administration, the CM also decided to resume district tours from December 19. He would tour Wanaparthy on Sunday and take part in several developmental programmes and would also lay foundation stone for medical colleges in the district. On December 20, the CM would attend official programmes in Jangaon district.

He would discuss in detail the progress of every welfare and development programme with the officials in the meeting and give a new direction to the officials to address the grievances of people at the ground level. A plan of action to implement Dalit Bandhu in every Assembly segment providing benefit to at least 100 persons likely to be finalised in the meeting.

Officials said that the ongoing process in the allotment of employees under new zonal system in the new districts, Dharani portal, farmers issues mainly paddy cultivation in the ensuing Rabi season, district-wise pending issues etc would be figured in the meeting. The Collectors have been asked to come with all statistics related to the expenditure incurred on government schemes and requirement of funds to complete the pending programmes.