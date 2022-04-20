CM KCR unhappy with Centre's "regressive" farm policies

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has expressed unhappiness over the 'regressive' farm policies adopted by the Union government.

KCR on Tuesday reviewed the progress of paddy procurement, arrangements for the ensuing Kharif season and the Dalit Bandhu scheme with top officials at Pragati Bhavan.

The CM said, "the Central policies are dampening the agriculture growth of the country which relies on farming as the main occupation. It is unfortunate that the Union government's haphazard policies are discouraging farmers from continuing their activities and also reducing the farm output in the country."

He said that Telangana was growing fast in the agriculture sector. "In the State the contribution of farm sector to the GSDP is 21 per cent. The sector was completely neglected in the united Andhra Pradesh. The farm sector is playing a key role in strengthening the State economy".

KCR said the extension of the Pranahitha and Kaleshwaram projects is under progress. "All projects taken up by the government will be completed in a year's time".

In the wake of Russia-Ukrain war, the CM said the DAP availability will not be more than required, as the two countries which supply raw material for DAP, are engaged in the war. He asked officials to educate farmers on DAP use in a disciplined manner.

Officials also brought to his notice the DAP availability within the requirement. The use of organic compost (Pacchi Rotta) and carbon components should also be increased to maintain soil fertility in the coming season.

The officials informed the CM that the paddy procurement was picking up. All required gunny sacks, hamali and transportation facilities were being provided at centres. In all, 6,983 procurement centres were established. The procurement started at 32 centres and 1,200 metric tonnes of paddy was procured.

The CM said the government has released funds for the Dalit Bandhu scheme. He instructed officials avoid any delay in distribution of benefits. He said a meeting with all district collectors will be conducted soon.