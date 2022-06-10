CM KCR urged to release Rs7.5K cr under Rythu Bandhu scheme

Hyderabad : The Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on Thursday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to release Rs 7,500 crore under the Rythu Bandhu scheme so as to deposit the money into the bank accounts of the farmers.

In a letter written to the CM, Bandi said that the farmers have brought many problems to their notice. "Since you are the farmhouse chief minister, you will not care about the hardship of the farmers. During the last eight years, the tears of the farmers have become crop water for your farmhouse but you did not come to the rescue of the farmer's issues. Hence I am writing a letter to you and also to tell you about the farmer friendly polices of Narendra Modi government," said Bandi Sanjay referring to the CM.

Bandi said that the main problem faced by Telangana farmers in the State was the unavailability of timely assistance funds under Rythu Bandhu. Another issue was the loan waiver of Rs 1 lakh which the chief minister promised in 2018. He alleged that KCR was spending funds for the overseas tours of his son K T Rama Rao for his personal promotion. The monsoon is round the corners and many farmers have been ploughing the fields and need money. As funds are not being released yet, farmers are made to borrow from private lenders, he said.

The BJP leader said that the government provided funds in time only in 2018 when there were elections but never transferred in time during 2019, 2020, 2021. He said that timely release of funds to the farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi has helped the farmers to some extent. He said that while Rs 1.82 lakh crore were transferred into the bank accounts of the 11.30 crore farmers in the country, Rs 5,800 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of 29 lakh farmers in Telangana alone.