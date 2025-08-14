CM prods babus to prepare plans for allocation of Bhudhar number

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed the officials to prepare necessary plans for the allocation of Bhudhar numbers for lands across the state.

At a review of the Revenue and Housing Departments at the Command Control Center on Wednesday evening, the Chief Minister enquired about the status of the applications received during the recently held revenue meetings. The CM instructed the officials to develop a mechanism for the speedy completion of the mutations and registering of inherited properties. The surveys conducted by the licensed surveyors and the scrutiny of the reports by the regular surveys was also discussed at the meeting. The officials were ordered to complete the scrutiny by the regular surveys expeditiously.

The officials briefed the CM about the plans to construct integrated Sub registrar offices. The Chief Minister reviewed the designs of the 10 new sub registrar offices to be constructed in the Core Urban Area soon and suggested to provide facilities like parking, canteen and other basic infrastructure for the convenience of the visitors to the offices. The CM stressed that the offices should function in a people-friendly environment.

When the officials brought to the attention of the CM about the completion of the Indiramma houses in several districts across the state, CM Revanth Reddy instructed the authorities to make arrangements for the inauguration of the houses for the poor by the end of August. The CM also ordered the officials to resolve the problems in the joint venture projects with the Housing Board in Hyderabad city.