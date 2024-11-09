CM Revanth announces Yadagirigutta Temple Board, cow protection policy

Yadagirigutta / Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the temple town of Yadadri has been rechristened as Yadagirigutta, henceforth the same would be implemented in all official records and also enforce the same in daily use of official programmes.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to rename Yadadri as Yadagirigutta in the review on the development of Yadagirigutta temple on Friday.

On the occasion of his birthday on Friday, the Chief Minister offered special puja in the temple and held a review of the temple works, attended by his cabinet colleagues and MLAs and MLCs of the old Nalgonda district.

The CM made it clear that the government decided to constitute the “Yadagirigutta Temple Board”, equal to the status of TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam) after a complete study of the Tirumala Board to strengthen the functioning of the famous Yadagirigutta Temple, the abode of Sri Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

The government would also introduce a new ‘Cow Protection Policy’. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the Endowment authorities to come out with a draft policy on cow protection and the set up the Temple Board at the earliest.

He instructed the authorities to introduce a special policy for cow protection in Goshalas and also leverage the technological innovations for cow protection. The Chief Minister enquired about the measures taken for the protection of cows by the temple authority. Revanth Reddy also asked the officials to provide sleeping facility for the devotees on the hill of Holy Shrine and pay obeisance to the god. The CM wanted to complete the works of gold plating for Vimana Gopuram Brahmotsavam. The authorities have also been asked to complete the pending land acquisition related to the development of the temple and release required funds for the purpose.