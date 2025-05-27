CM Revanth has no work except to indulge in Modi-bashing: BJP

Hyderabad: BJP spokesperson Amaranath Sarangula criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that he has nothing better to do than make outrageous claims about the actions of the central government and accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to support the development of Telangana.

In a media address on Monday, Sarangula pointed out that CM Revanth Reddy has been in office for 16 months but has not laid a single brick for any new projects. He questioned Reddy’s slogan, “Young India is my brand,” asking whether he had constructed even one wall for the proposed Skills University.

Sarangula emphasised that Hyderabad requires special attention, noting, “Potholes are prevalent on roads in areas valued at Rs 100 crore per acre, under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).” He criticised the GHMC, stating that despite the state introducing a budget of Rs 3 lakh crore, it remains in poor condition and has failed to fully utilise its funds, with only Rs 3,000 crore allocated. He highlighted a recent tragedy, where 17 people lost their lives in a fire near Charminar. He said that the fire department’s budget was only Rs 10 crore. Sarangula pointed out that the fire brigade took an hour and a half to arrive at the scene, questioning, “Is this what we call governance? There is no opportunity for development under the Congress party’s rule, which leads only to destruction, demolitions, and farmer suicides.”

Further, he lamented that in Hyderabad, “all we see is the demolition of poor people’s homes instead of their development.”

He challenged Revanth Reddy to build at least one park and restore at least one pond. Sarangula expressed concern about the indifference of the government towards the operations of the water mafia in Hyderabad, noting that even a small amount of rain results in roads overflowing with sewage water, negatively impacting the properties of the poor.

He accused the Chief Minister of making misguided statements without a proper understanding of central funding. The state is required to contribute at least 30-40 per cent to schemes like AMRUT and Smart City. Yet Congress leaders mislead the public by claiming that the Centre withheld funds, ignoring that the state has not invested a single rupee. Sarangula demanded that the government release a white paper detailing the funds allocated for central schemes.

He emphasised that Hyderabad has a rich history and a promising future, urging the state government to wake up and actively participate in the city’s development, partnering with the central government on ongoing initiatives.