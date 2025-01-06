CM Revanth Reddy Announces Congress-AIMIM Alliance for Hyderabad’s Development

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy officially announced a Congress-AIMIM alliance for Hyderabad, signaling a new chapter in the city’s development. Speaking after inaugurating the Aramghar flyover, Revanth Reddy highlighted that the focus would now be on Hyderabad development through the Congress-AIMIM partnership. He stressed that while politics would dominate during elections, the priority now was the city’s growth, with both parties putting aside differences for Hyderabad infrastructure development.

In his CM Revanth Reddy statement, he assured citizens that the Congress AIMIM alliance was centered on progressing the city and its people. "I am willing to collaborate with anyone, including Asaduddin Owaisi, for the betterment of Hyderabad," he remarked, expressing a commitment to working together for the city's future. Reddy also announced that the Aramgarh flyover would be named after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Discussing future projects, Revanth Reddy on Hyderabad growth revealed plans for a second cable bridge over the Mir Alam tank, similar to the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, and shared that the foundation for a new Osmania General Hospital building would be laid in the upcoming week.

A Congress-AIMIM collaboration update revealed that a crucial meeting will take place on January 11 or 12 at the Secretariat, bringing together AIMIM MLAs, MLCs, and leaders from Hyderabad's old city to discuss development plans and the required funds for Hyderabad Congress AIMIM joint efforts.

Earlier, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi acknowledged Revanth Reddy’s gesture of meeting his former Cherlapally jail mate, Nagayya, during the New Year. Owaisi humorously recalled his own 50-day imprisonment in 1998, stating that such experiences helped politicians understand the people’s struggles.

The Congress-AIMIM political alliance is seen as a strategic move aimed at achieving comprehensive Hyderabad development through collaboration between the two parties. The focus is now on advancing the city’s infrastructure and meeting the needs of its growing population.