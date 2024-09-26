CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Grief Over Senior Journalist Narayana's Demise

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock and sorrow over the sudden demise of ETV Bureau Chief and senior journalist Narayana. In a message, the Chief Minister described Narayana's untimely death as tragic and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

CM Revanth Reddy prayed for strength and courage for Narayana’s family during this difficult time. He also conveyed his profound sympathy and support to the family, acknowledging the loss of a respected journalist.