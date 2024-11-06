  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy to Review ROR Act at 4 PM Today

CM Revanth Reddy to Review ROR Act at 4 PM Today
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will hold a review meeting on the ROR (Records of Rights) Act at 4 PM today at the Secretariat with senior officials.

The meeting will focus on the implementation of the ROR Act, its impact, and long-term outcomes, specifically in simplifying land registration processes in rural areas. The state government aims to streamline land records and improve transparency through this legislation.

During the review, the Chief Minister will discuss key strategies for effective enforcement of the Act and address any challenges or concerns related to its implementation. Senior officials, including departmental heads and other relevant authorities, will be present to provide updates and insights.

- ROR Act implementation progress

- Challenges and solutions

- Expected benefits for rural land registration

