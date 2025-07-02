CM Revanth Urges Corporate Doctors to Serve in Govt Hospitals One Month a Year

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has made an important request to doctors working in private and corporate hospitals. He urged them to give one month every year to work in government hospitals as a part of their social duty.

The Chief Minister said that since he took office, his goal has been to provide free, quality education and healthcare to poor people. He believes that doctors can help make this goal a success by giving some time to serve the underprivileged.

CM Revanth said that doctors are free to work anywhere they want for 11 months of the year, with any salary. But for one month, he wants them to treat patients in government hospitals to help the poor. He added that true job satisfaction comes when doctors serve people who cannot afford expensive medical care.

This request is not only for doctors in Telangana and Hyderabad, but also for Indian-origin doctors living and working abroad, especially in countries like the United States. Many of them want to return and serve in India, but they don’t have a proper way to do it.

To solve this, CM Revanth said that he has told officials to create a special platform where doctors in India and abroad can register and offer their services to public hospitals.