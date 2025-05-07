CM Revanth’s comments a calculated strategy: BJP leader

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy stated that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s claims regarding the state’s bankruptcy appear to be a deliberate strategy.

In a media address on Tuesday, he argued that this narrative prepares the public for difficult times while fostering resentment towards employees and undermining welfare programmes. It implies a failure to uphold government promises and a form of intimidation towards employees. Despite assurances of improved power supply, the state’s financial situation remains critical. There is a concerning focus on cutting essential services, including healthcare and farmer insurance.

The inability to pay salaries, settle pending bills, and support welfare programs represents a significant betrayal of public trust. Reddy also expressed concerns that the actual level of debt, previously reported as Rs. 5.29 lakh crore, may be understated. The government’s neglect of farmers is evident in its failure to release Rythu Bharosa funds while diverting resources to large contractors.