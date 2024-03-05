Live
Just In
CM to lay stone for Old City Metro Rail project on March 8
1,100 properties affected by road widening, costing Rs 2,000 cr
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the long-awaited Old City metro rail project in Falaknuma, which would complete the 5.5 km stretch from MGBS in Corridor Two or Green Line of the first phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) on Friday.
Highlighting the tentative alignment of the upcoming project, N V S Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL), said, "It will pass through Darulshifa – Purani Haveli –Etebar Chowk – Alijah Kotla – Daira Mir Momin– Hari Bowli – Shalibanda – Shamsheer Gunj – Aliabad and will end at Falaknuma metro rail station as originally planned. There will be four stations: Salarjung Museum, Charminar, Shalibanda, and Falaknuma."
He further stated that though the alignment and stations are about 500 meters away from the monuments, two of the stations are named after the Salarjung Museum and Charminar because of their historical significance.
Around 1,100 properties will be affected by road widening to 100 feet as per the master plan and 120 feet at station locations. It will cost Rs 2,000 crore, which includes road widening and the shifting of utilities. As directed by the State government, engineering solutions are being worked out to ensure that no religious or heritage structures will be affected along this stretch, whether in road widening or metro rail construction.
The line will be further extended by 1.5 km from Falaknuma to Chandrayangutta, which will be developed as a major interchange station on the newly planned airport line of Nagole-LB Nagar-Chandrayangutta-Mailardevpally-P7 Road-Shamshabad Airport, said a senior official.