CM to start Metro works in Old City on March 7: Niranjan

Hyderabad: TPCC senior vice-president & Chairman, Election Commission Coordination Committee G Niranjan on Sunday said the people of the old city and the Congress party are elated that CM Revanth Reddy has decided to start the metro works in the old city of Hyderabad on March 7 at Falakunama.

Speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan here, Niranjan said although metro services were started in the Hyderabad city in 2017, the metro works were stopped at the Mahatma Gandhi bus stand due to the objections of the Majlis party. Not only did L&T not agree to the alternative route suggested by the Majlis party, but also expressed its inability to execute the work as the agreement period is expired and the cost of the project had also increased, he said. Even in the all-party meeting organised by the then government on December 9, 2014, the Majlis MLAs put obstacles to the original proposal of the Old City Metro.

Because of the Majlis leaders, the cost from Imiliban to Falakunama has been increased to over 2000 crore.The Congress and other Opposition parties and also Citizen forums have raised their concern and staged protests to provide metro rail facility to Old City. The Majlis leaders are responsible for seven to eight years delay in providing Metro services to the Old City and they should apologise to the people of Old City for this delay, he said, adding that the people want CM Revanth Reddy to release necessary funds for these works without delay and pay special attention to make metro services available to people at the earliest.